Missing Houston mom last seen dropping child off with babysitter

Authorities enter day 2 of the search for missing Houston mom, Maria Jimenez Rodriguez.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The search continues for a missing Houston mother.

Maria Jimenez Rodriguez, 29, was last seen on the morning of June 21 on Texarkana Street in northeast Houston, officials say.

Rodriguez reportedly disappeared after taking her 3-year-old to the babysitter across the street.

The only clue, according to officials, is Rodriguez's vehicle that was found the next morning on Port Street - about half a mile from her house.

Officials said on Sunday they searched within a 3-mile radius of where Rodriguez's vehicle was found.

According to Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller, there's no evidence of foul play, but also no evidence that leads them to believe Rodriguez simply took off.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez's whereabouts is urged to call the police at 713-884-3131.
