Juvenile among suspects charged in case of mom killed while shielding sons in Westchase, HPD says

Leashtian Blanks and a 16-year-old have been charged with fatally shooting Isha Goff as she drove home with her sons, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A juvenile is among the two suspects arrested and charged in the shooting death of a mother who was protecting her two sons while driving home, authorities said.

One of the suspects was identified as 17-year-old Leashtian Blanks. He has been charged with murder, according to Houston police. The second suspect's identity was not revealed, as he is 16.

Isha Goff, 37, was fatally shot at about 8 p.m. on Feb. 23 at 3100 Elmside Drive. Police said she was headed home with her two sons, 13 and 3 years old, when the two suspects approached her vehicle and began shooting into it.

Goff's two sons were not injured. The 13-year-old told relatives Goff shielded him from the bullets.

"I am happy that justice is prevailing, but it saddens me to know that these are teenagers, one just three years older than her son," Gladys Pratt Seahorn, Goff's godmother, said. "It's just heartbreaking that children are walking around with firearms, guns, and with so much evil and anger in their hearts."

Seahorn is also a local pastor. She said Goff also had a 1-year-old daughter. She was married, a health care worker, and a vocalist in her church.

"Isha was very outgoing. She was lovable. She just lit up a room," the godmother said.

Initially, it was believed that the suspects were in their late teens to early 20s, but an investigation into the case led police to the teen suspects, who were arrested on Tuesday.

Police have not released a possible motive. According to court records, Blanks was under supervision for a prior felony at the time of the deadly shooting.

On Wednesday afternoon, he was in court, where a hearing officer set bond at $150,000.

Meantime, Seahorn told ABC13 that Goff's family is committed to making sure the children know who their mother was.

"It's up to the family that we continue to show them and tell them about Mom," she said.

