Customers left with no ride as METROLift contractor is hurting for drivers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who depends on METROLift for rides to see her doctor is saying she ended up in a big bind when her ride never showed."Somebody dropped the ball," said Maxine Singler.Singler said she feels frustrated after she said METROLift never showed up Monday to take her to her doctor's appointment."We kept on calling," She said. "We find out they said they didn't have (any) drivers."Singler said it would have been nice to get a call and get notified ahead of time since she booked her ride on Friday."You could have (called me) Saturday. They could have done it Sunday," she said.Instead, Singler waited, she never got a call and the driver didn't show. Because of that, she missed her doctor's appointment. But Singler was not the only one this happened to."Well, they told me they are trying to do all they can," Singler said.When ABC13 reached out about the incident, Metro sent the following statement:When asked about how many drivers MV has and whether the company was hiring, they responded with the following:Singler said she was lucky enough to secure another doctor's appointment. But she just hopes she can count on METROLift to be there this time."I'm counting on my next appointment on the 16th," she said.