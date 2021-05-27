METRO offering up to $4,000 sign-on bonus for bus drivers and mechanics

$4,000 INCENTIVE: @METROHouston needs so many operators, and mechanics as people return to the office, it’s offering up to a $4,000 incentive. @abc13houston at 630pm, how you can cash in and drivers new and old explain why it’s an amazing career. pic.twitter.com/E9sx0nSic8 — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) May 27, 2021

Charyl Marves is a former cleaner who's training to be a mechanic for METRO in a unique training opportunity offered by METRO. She’s not only elevating herself, but making a pathway for more women. Learn more about the program and other careers at https://t.co/Sa5eH2AY2n. ^S pic.twitter.com/vw4UesmRiO — METRO Houston (@METROHouston) May 24, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As more people head back to the office, METRO says it needs hundreds of new employees and is offering a lucrative incentive for people to sign on.METRO desperately needs more drivers and mechanics. During the pandemic, fewer people used public transit. With COVID-19 cases declining, businesses are reopening, and METRO needs help."We need mechanics," said METRO COO Andrew Skabowski. "We need operators -- Not just a couple, but hundreds of operators and mechanics."To get those employees on board, METRO is offering a huge incentive. New hires could receive up to a $4,000 sign-on bonus."You get a certain portion at the beginning," Skabowski explained. "Then, as you stay for a period of time, you get more and more."Nick Simon, who trains new drivers, said he's ready to work with a lot more new faces."Love it," Simon explained. "I couldn't have picked a better career in my life. Helping people giving back what was given to me, that's the most important thing about it."After nearly 20 years on the job, Simon is about to get his biggest challenge."We have longevity in the company," Simon explained. "If you get past the two-year mark, you're basically here to stay for a while."The incentive is great, but for other new employees, it's about more than the money."To interact with people and help people, first and foremost," said METRO trainee Paul Hall. "I definitely want to be helpful to the community."Hall is weeks away from operating his own bus. He said he's ready for his route after serving in the Army."I went from helping my country to helping my community," Hall said.You can make the jump, too, and make a few extra thousand dollars along the way. To apply,