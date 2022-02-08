jobs hiring

Houston METRO offering $4,000 incentive to new bus drivers and mechanics

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston METRO is on a hiring blitz and you could benefit from it, if you sign up.

The bus transit service is offering a $4,000 incentive to new bus drivers, $8,000 to mechanics, and people who are bilingual will also get a bonus.

According to METRO, you do not need any experience to apply and there will be on-the-job training.

This is not the first time METRO has given an incentive in order to get new hires. In 2021, the bus transit service offered a $4,000 incentive to new drivers and mechanics. At the time, the company said it needed more drivers and mechanics. During the pandemic, fewer people used public transit and with COVID-19 cases declining, businesses were reopening, and METRO needed help.

For more information on this or additional job opportunities with METRO, visit its website.
