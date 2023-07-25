SkyEye captured the aftermath of a METRO bus crash that injured 11 people, including the bus driver.

11 hospitalized after METRO bus crashes into street pole in north Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly a dozen people who were aboard a METRO bus were sent to the hospital after it slammed into a pole in north Houston on Tuesday, according to officials.

METRO told Eyewitness News that 11 passengers, including the driver, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SkyEye was above the scene in the 200 block of Greens Road at the North Freeway. METRO confirmed that two other vehicles were involved in the crash but didn't specify what caused the wreck.

Video shows the bus' front windshield smashed as crews pulled the bus away from the street light pole.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the evening for live updates.

