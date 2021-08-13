coronavirus texas

Houston Methodist CEO says doing this can slow delta variant surge in just 2 weeks

EMBED <>More Videos

Hospital CEO says doing this can slow delta surge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New COVID-19 data predictions show we could still be weeks away from seeing peak numbers as the delta variant surge continues.

The delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, overwhelming the health care system.

According to SETRAC (Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council), about 31% of patients currently in the ICU in Harris County are COVID-19 patients.

Daily new hospitalizations in the Texas Medical Center are up 300% over the past month.

Hospitals are doing everything they can. Doctors and nurses are working extra shifts, and additional staff has been brought in to help with the surge.

Dr. Marc Boom, the president and CEO of Houston Methodist, said it's hard to say exactly when things will peak, but models show it could be a couple of weeks to a month before we start seeing cases drop off.

"The best case models we're seeing as a peak (are) within a couple of weeks, which will put a record number of patients in our hospitals, but not massively over our previous surges, but significantly over. Other models are well into the end of the month, into even the first half of September, in which case, we're going to see dramatic new records," said Dr. Boom.

RELATED: Texas is causing unnecessary delay in medical support staff, health leaders say
EMBED More News Videos

Prior to the recently announced out-of-state agreements with staffing agencies, there were already agreements in place, but they abruptly stopped.



Dr. Boom said there is something we can do about this. Last summer we saw a spike in cases, the city's second wave. Once the state mask mandate went into place, cases dropped pretty rapidly.

Dr. Boom said if everybody today acted like they did when that mask order was put into place last year, we could see improvements in 10 to 14 days.

Doctors are encouraging people to get vaccinated and to wear masks in public places, especially where there's high transmission.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: What is COVID-19 pneumonia?
EMBED More News Videos

COVID-19 pneumonia is often referred to as "severe" COVID, but what is it? Who is at risk of getting it?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustondelta varianthospitalcovid 19 variantcoronavirus texashouston fights covidcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Huntsville boy loses battle with COVID, RSV
Mom of 10-year-old on life support forced to make tough decision
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News