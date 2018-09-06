VAPING

Lawsuit tied to e-cigarette explosions targeting battery-maker and vape stores

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Erica Simon reports on a lawsuit directed at the makers of a vape battery believed to be at the center of a Houston dad's vape explosion.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Battery burn is the basis of a new lawsuit filed Thursday in Harris County on behalf of two men whose e-cigarette components exploded and left them with extreme injuries.

The suit is against LG Chemicals, which manufactures the batteries, and the two vape stores that sold them.

Glenn Granger says his life hasn't been the same since April 2017. He was doing some photography work along the streets of Austin when he felt his pocket start to heat up.

"I grab the battery and it's just burning my hand, and flames are just shooting out of one side. It burnt like the whole side of my leg," he explained.

Granger's battery for his e-cigarette caught fire in his pocket. It was not inside the e-cigarette at the time, so once he saw it charred, it was easy to tell that what was the problem.

The same thing happened to Jose Flores earlier this year. He says flames from the battery shot up to three feet in the air.

"Burns are some of the worst injuries humans can suffer. Some of the most painful injuries that humans can endure. In this particular case, second- and extreme third- degree burns," attorney Jason Gibson said.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Flores and Granger is specifically against LG Chemicals America, Inc., which manufactured the HD2 18650 batteries. Absolute Vapor, LLC and Max and Zach's Vapor Shop, Inc. are also listed. The lawsuit claims they sold Granger and Flores the batteries.

"A battery that you're using for your vape or for your e-cigarette, but in reality, it can be a regular grenade," Gibson said.

Needless to say, Granger no longer uses e-cigs, and he has made it his mission to warn everyone he sees using those and vape pens to be mindful of the batteries.

"I see other people vaping and I just try to give them a warning, especially if they're using these modified vaping devices," Granger said.

We reached out to everyone listed in the lawsuit. Absolute Vapor on FM 1960 didn't have a working phone number and has a sign on its door saying it experienced a power outage.

Max and Zach's just heard about the lawsuit and is reviewing it.

LG couldn't get us connected to the right person, and when we did get a person on the line, the representative wanted to transfer us to corporate in South Korea. There were some language barriers, but we're told someone will call us back.

READ MORE:


Follow Erica Simon on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vapingexplosionlawsuittechnologyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VAPING
Katy man allegedly caught with $140,000 worth of narcotics
STUDY: Teens who vape more likely to use marijuana
2 people suffer second-degree burns after vape pen explodes
Houston students admit to 'Juuling' at area high school
More vaping
Top Stories
Southwest passengers in Texas possibly exposed to measles
Houston police officer involved in gun scare at Hobby Airport
'Homeless hero' will receive full $400K, GoFundMe says
Gym built just 8 inches away from historic Montrose home
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Former teacher who admitted to sex with student sentenced
15 educators accused of schoolhouse scandals
Inmate still on the run after HPD arrests wrong person
Show More
Houston business owner followed and attacked for 2nd time
Camera captures wild bobcat prowling in Pearland
Domestic violence investigated after woman dies in W. Houston
12 passengers fall ill after flying into Philadelphia airport
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones and Infowars
More News