Ribbon cutting ceremony takes place at Memorial Park before land bridge and prairie grand opening

The ribbon cutting kicks off the grand opening before the big party on Saturday which will feature picnic baskets, live music, body art, face painting, and more!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Friday morning for the brand-new Kinder Land Bridge and Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie at Houston's Memorial Park.

After 10 years of planning and construction, the land bridge is set to open with the Biggest Picnic in Texas on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Memorial Park land bridge and prairie grand opening tops weekend events

Comprised of green infrastructure, the land bridge introduces a 100-acre area for Houstonians to explore and enjoy, provides a safe crossing for park users, reconnects wildlife corridors, and helps manage storm water.

The tunnels on Memorial Drive opened last May, and now the land bridge is the final piece, where visitors now have a safe and beautiful way to cross.

A special tunnel for animals to cross safely was also incorporated into the design.

It also added 45 acres of native Gulf Coast prairie to the area and improved the city's biodiversity.

The ribbon cutting kicks off the grand opening before the big party celebrating the park.

The free event will feature picnic baskets with free treats, live music, body art, face painting, and more. There will be additional food and drinks available for purchase.

SEE ALSO: Memorial Park hosts 'Biggest Picnic in Texas' to celebrate land bridge grand opening

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.