Memorial Park hosts 'Biggest Picnic in Texas' to celebrate land bridge grand opening

After years of construction, Memorial Park's game-changing Land Bridge is set to officially open to the public.

HOUSTON, Texas -- After years of construction, Memorial Park's game-changing Land Bridge is set to officially open to the public. To toast the milestone moment, Memorial Park Conservancy and its partners are hosting what's (fittingly) dubbed "The Biggest Picnic in Texas" at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

This free, family-friendly bash at the park grounds (7575 Picnic Ln.) will serve up picnic baskets full of park-friendly provisions from H-E-B (free while supplies last), plus additional food and drink for purchase. Visitors can look forward to live music, face painting, self-guided tours of the Land Bridge and Prairie project, and more, per an event announcement.

Exploring the 100-acre site is encouraged, so much so that all who traverse the bridge, its 35-foot-tall hills, and the prairie can collect stamps in a personal passport booklet and even score prizes as part of the event's hunt, "The Great Prairie Adventure." The event comes courtesy of the conservancy, as well as the City of Houston, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Kinder Foundation, and Uptown Houston.

