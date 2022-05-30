Hundreds honor fallen servicemembers at Houston National Cemetery Memorial Day service

The Houstonians who went to the cemetery for Memorial Day said they did so out of a sense of duty to honor the men and women who served and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.
The wreath-laying ceremony started with the sound of cannons thundering across the grounds at the cemetery, where thousands of servicemen and women are buried.
There was an American flag by every single grave.
The sacrifices of the men and women who served our nation are not forgotten, especially on Memorial Day.
From the Parade of Remembrance to songs and speeches, those who honored our military members gathered to keep alive the memories of those who passed and thank those still with us.
"It's a little bit emotional. I'm kind of holding it in because I'm a compassionate person," said Jimmy Mitchell, 2nd Division Commander of the American Legion Department of Texas. "Even though I'm a Marine, I've still got a lot of compassion about this. These guys were very close to me, very close."
