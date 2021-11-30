astroworld festival tragedy

Megan Thee Stallion cancels Houston concert 'out of respect' for Astroworld victims

Megan Thee Stallion cancels concert out of respect for Astroworld

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Megan Thee Stallion is canceling her concert in Houston out of respect for the Astroworld Festival tragedy that killed 10 people and injured many.

In a statement to the Houston Chronicle, Megan said the city still needs time to grieve what happened.

The 26-year-old Houston rapper was slated to take the stage in December during a special performance at 713 Music Hall.

Megan is not the only one canceling events as a result of the tragic event. The weekend after what some are calling the "concert from hell" the Houston Open Concert Series scheduled for Nov. 11 through Nov. 14 was canceled.

Also, tickets that were supposed to go on sale in November for Billy Joel's upcoming show at Minute Maid Park were put temporarily on hold.

Tickets were originally announced to go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m., but it was announced the sales would be delayed until further notice.
