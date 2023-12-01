Houston mayoral candidates have last chance to secure your vote during Monday's debate

ABC13's Your Voice Your Vote Houston Mayoral Debate between U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Texas Sen. John Whitmire is on Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Texas Sen. John Whitmire will have one last chance to appeal to voters during the ABC13 Your Voice Your Vote Houston Mayoral Debate next week.

The debate will take place at Texas Southern University on Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

You can watch it live wherever you stream ABC13.

The biggest race on the ballot is the race to elect Houston's next mayor in the runoff election.

Jackson Lee and Whitmire are running to replace outgoing Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Voters will also decide who is in control of the city's finances - and some city council races.

ABC13 has all the information voters should know about before heading back to the polls for Houston runoff elections.

Early voting is already underway and ends on Dec. 5.

Election Day is Dec. 9.

You can find details on where to vote on HarrisVotes.com and on ABC13's voting guide for this runoff election.

