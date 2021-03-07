face mask

Mayor Turner asks bars to cancel plans for 'mask-off' parties this week

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner addressed rumors of a mask-off party planned for next Wednesday.

"I know I've seen some flyers about the mask off parties. I don't even get it," said Turner.

RELATED: How some businesses plan to handle face mask mandate lift

City leaders are looking into a promotion from Concrete Cowboy, a bar on Washington Avenue.

Turner was joined by State Rep. Ann Johnson Sunday in a press conference calling for the event to be cancelled.

"Let's make sure we get the vaccines in people's arms before we open the gates and start acting as if everything is fine when everything is not fine," said Turner.

After struggling for the past year, losing money every month, to watch a different bar try to exploit the end of a health policy, Al Jara, the owner of Marquis II, calls it irresponsible.

"There's no need to try to actively gather people. More than likely I'll give my customers the choice, but I'm not going to promote coming in here and having a huge gathering. I think that's incredibly irresponsible," Jara said.

Johnson applauded those bar owners who are acting responsibly at this time.

This weekend, Turner said the city of Houston has surpassed 2,000 deaths from COVID-19. He also reminded people that there are five variants of the virus in the city.

Texas' mask mandate lift and the promotion of Concrete Cowboy's mask-off party has caused concerns of other similar events from other states coming to Texas.

Turner said promoters in states that are not allowed to operate at 100% and forced to wear a mask, are promoting bringing those events to cities like Houston, Dallas and Austin.

"This poses a serious risk," he said.

Johnson added that just because we can do something, doesn't mean we should.

"What Governor Abbott has done is give a license to the irresponsible individuals to risk our public health, when he should be pulling their liquor license," she said. "So we are asking all Houstonians to continue to follow healthy measures of socially distancing, getting vaccinated, and doing things to protect our safety."

A pediatrician with Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital was also at the briefing pleading people to continue taking preventative measures.

"Mask-off events celebrating the reckless, if not the negligent rollback of COVID-19 prevention measures, is like pouring salt over a gaping wound for health care workers in this city and in this great state," said Dr. Christina Propst.

She said as of right now seven percent of Texans are vaccinated. In order to reach herd immunity, 70% of Texans need to be immunized.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonface maskbarnightclubsylvester turnerbusinessgreg abbottcoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinepartycoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Mask use will remain at H-E-B stores after mandate ends
Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against rules
Houston bar owner frustrated by the end of the mask mandate
Galveston Island prepares to welcome Spring Break crowds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in Eastex Freeway feeder road crash
Mask use will remain at H-E-B stores after mandate ends
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
Houston bar owner frustrated by the end of the mask mandate
Residents say Houston clinic charged cash for COVID-19 vaccine
Crash victim's family hopeful for permanent Heights bike lane changes
The arrival of bluebonnets signals a Texas spring
Show More
No Layups: Does Kelvin Sampson get enough love?
Sunny skies continue, but clouds will move in Tuesday
ABC13 highlights Severe Weather Awareness Week
George Floyd's cause of death, ex-cop's force will be keys at trial
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 14: What to know
More TOP STORIES News