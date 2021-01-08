2021 Chevron Houston Marathon starts virtually today

This year's running event will be virtual, but that means runners can participate wherever they happen to be.
Runners will begin their timed events today and will participate through Jan. 17.
The event will be a change from 2020, when 27,000 runners took to the streets for the marathon and half marathon. The 5K event last year included 6,000 participants.
Last year, the 48th Chevron Houston Marathon and 18th Aramco Houston Half Marathon again lived up to their reputation for being flat and fast. You can find past marathon winners here and learn more about previous races here.
WATCH 2020 THE FINISH LINE SPECIAL
MORE INFO ON THE CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
Need help training? Make this your best year yet with some help from the Chevron Houston Marathon. CLICK HERE
Do you have some questions? Take a look at the Chevron Houston Marathon FAQs. CLICK HERE