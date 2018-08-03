U.S. & WORLD

Will Nguyen, Houston man jailed in Vietnam after participating in protest, back in the US

Will Nguyen said Vietnamese prisons are like nothing you've seen on 'Orange is the New Black.'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a homecoming the world was ready to see.

Will Nguyen, a Yale graduate from Houston arrested in Vietnam after participating in a protest, was finally home.

"I'm extremely grateful," said his sister, Victoria Nguyen.

Victoria and close friends were able to make his story go viral and grab the attention of many lawmakers.

Eventually, Will went to trial, but instead of getting more jail time, he was just deported.

"It wasn't anything like 'Orange is the New Black' or American prison, it was quite primitive," said Will.

He's finally getting a chance to tell his side of the story. He said he was treated well but only because he believes the Vietnamese government knew he was American and the world was watching.

As for the conditions, he said it was like living in the Stone Age.

"We slept on cement floors, our toilet, our sink, our shower was a hole in the ground," Will said. "We had water, we had to refill every day, it certainly wasn't modern."

All the media attention hasn't been easy either, but the family is extremely grateful for the constant coverage.

"My sister, Victoria, my college friend, Mary, they have done so much that I can't wrap my mind around that," said Will.

Will said he hopes to do some writing next. He wants to tell the truth, in his words, about what happened in Vietnam and the politics behind it all.

For now, he plans on visiting with family and relaxing.

