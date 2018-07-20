Vietnam convicts, deports Houston man who joined rare protest

EMBED </>More Videos

Man convicted for joining rare protest in Vietnam to be deported back to U.S. (KTRK)

HANOI, Vietnam (KTRK) --
A Vietnamese court has convicted an American man of disturbing public order after he took part in a rare protest and ordered him deported.

William Nguyen, from Houston, Texas, was arrested June 10 during protests in the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City against a proposed law on special economic zones that many say would benefit Chinese investors.

A court official says Nguyen, who is of Vietnamese descent, admitted to the violation and showed remorse, which resulted in a lenient sentence. He had faced up to seven years in prison.



In June, ABC13 spoke to Nguyen's family who said he was a Yale alum who was currently studying public policy in Singapore.

His sister, Victoria Nguyen, said he was on vacation and making a stop in Vietnam, when he decided to take part in a protest there.

He had reportedly confessed on state TV to wrong-doing. The clip showed him speaking in Vietnamese and reportedly apologizing for causing a disruption to public order.

"He looked, what I think we saw, was hollow. In the confession video, he didn't look like himself at all. Didn't sound like him. He sounded very exhausted, like he'd been coached and coerced," Victoria said at the time.

Late Thursday night, she tweeted about her brother's freedom.


Demonstrations in communist Vietnam are uncommon and often broken up by plainclothes police.

Six Vietnamese have been sentenced to up to 2 -years in prison for the protest and more are awaiting trial.

RELATED: Will Nguyen remains missing after his arrest during protest in Vietnam, family says

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Mayra Moreno speaks with the sister of a native Houstonian who went missing after being last seen at portest in Vietnam.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldarrestprotest
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston doctor shot to death by gunman on bike identified
3-year-old who died in hot day care van identified
'How about you resign?' Leaders spar after failed meeting
Driver hits woman with baby in stroller before hitting house
Teacher discounts on back to school supplies are here
Major traffic closures on the South Loop planned this weekend
Man says he shot Katy mom because she swerved into his lane
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
Show More
Mega Millions $433M jackpot is 6th largest in game's history
17 dead after duck boat capsizes near Branson, Missouri
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
Off-duty deputy saves choking girl at movies
More News