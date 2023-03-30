Axe-wielding Houston man found guilty of actions during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

There is now a fourth man from the Houston area accused of an alleged role in the U.S. Capitol riot. The video offers reasons why this suspect's alleged acts were considered the most violent out of the Houston suspects so far.

A Houston man was found guilty for his alleged actions during the Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

Shane Jenkins, 45, was found guilty on Wednesday of corruptly obstructing an official proceeding of Congress, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, destruction of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly weapon, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

The video above is from a previous report.

Jenkins was seen receiving, picking up from the ground, and throwing objects at police officers - including a wooden desk drawer, a broken wood pole, and other stick-like objects. The items thrown did hit several officers.

In another video, he is seen removing a tomahawk axe out of his backpack, putting on black gloves, and using the axe to hit a window. According to information from the architect of the Capitol, the cost to repair the window is more than $1,000.

Jenkins was arrested on March 5, 2021, in Houston.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 28, 2023.