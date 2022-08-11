Houston steps to top of list of US cities with lowest carbon footprints

HOUSTON, Texas -- People looking to travel to a sustainable city probably don't have Texas spots at the top of their lists. Images of oil, cars, and blasting air conditioners spring up. The Texas power grid, no one need remind us, is barely hanging on.

But Texas blew other states away for lowest carbon footprint per capita, landing Houston at the top of the list compiled by travel blog Park Sleep Fly. Austin followed (No. 3), then San Antonio (No. 4) and Dallas (No. 9). Only Florida appeared twice in the top 10, and none matched Texas with four cities.

Among the 50 most visited in the U.S., those with the lowest carbon footprint are:

1. Houston

2. Los Angeles

3. Austin

4. San Antonio

5. Tampa, Florida

6. Salt Lake City

7. Phoenix

8. Miami

9. Dallas

10. Portland, Oregon

