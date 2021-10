Dust off your boots! Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces 2022 pre-rodeo events

Feb. 24-26 : World's Championship BBQ Contest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rodeo fans, get ready to dust off your boots for next year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo!Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, rodeo season was canceled halfway in 2020 and had certain limitations this year. But for 2022, your favorite event is back.On Wednesday, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the schedule for the 2022 pre-rodeo events. These include Rodeo Roundup and Go Texan Day, the World's Championship BBQ contest, trail rides and even the downtown parade.In celebration of its 90th anniversary, the 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 20.Here's what the committee has planned:As for the lineup and carnival, that information was not immediately available. For more information, visit Rodeo Houston's website