Dust off your boots! Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces 2022 pre-rodeo events

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, rodeo season was canceled halfway in 2020 and had certain limitations this year. But for 2022, your favorite event is back.
On Wednesday, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the schedule for the 2022 pre-rodeo events. These include Rodeo Roundup and Go Texan Day, the World's Championship BBQ contest, trail rides and even the downtown parade.
In celebration of its 90th anniversary, the 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 20.
Here's what the committee has planned:
- Feb. 24-26: World's Championship BBQ Contest
- Feb. 25: Rodeo Roundup and Go Texan Day and Trail Rides
- Feb. 26: Downtown Rodeo Parade and Rodeo Run
As for the lineup and carnival, that information was not immediately available. For more information, visit Rodeo Houston's website.
The video above is from when the 2021 Rodeo was called off.