houston livestock show and rodeo

Dust off your boots! Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces 2022 pre-rodeo events

EMBED <>More Videos

Rodeo Houston announces 2022 pre-rodeo events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rodeo fans, get ready to dust off your boots for next year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo!

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, rodeo season was canceled halfway in 2020 and had certain limitations this year. But for 2022, your favorite event is back.

On Wednesday, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the schedule for the 2022 pre-rodeo events. These include Rodeo Roundup and Go Texan Day, the World's Championship BBQ contest, trail rides and even the downtown parade.

In celebration of its 90th anniversary, the 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 20.

Here's what the committee has planned:

  • Feb. 24-26: World's Championship BBQ Contest
  • Feb. 25: Rodeo Roundup and Go Texan Day and Trail Rides
  • Feb. 26: Downtown Rodeo Parade and Rodeo Run


As for the lineup and carnival, that information was not immediately available. For more information, visit Rodeo Houston's website.

SEE ALSO:

Our favorite moments from the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade

RodeoHouston's May start in 2021 canceled altogether

The video above is from when the 2021 Rodeo was called off.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonhouston livestock show and rodeoentertainmentrodeo houston
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
This Texas native to perform at RodeoHouston in March 2022
Bun B to headline RodeoHouston's Black Heritage Day
RodeoHouston announces new BBQ contest category
Houston Rodeo named best in the U.S. at prestigious awards show
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News