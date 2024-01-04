Founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin of chain Buc-ee's named grand marshal of 2024 Downtown Rodeo Parade

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2024 is just 53 days away until opening day, but fans have some dam good Texas news to kick off the new year. This year's 2024 Downtown Rodeo Parade grand marshal will be none other than Buc- ee's founder and CEO, Arch "Beaver" Aplin III.

Aplin will be joined by his iconic, beloved brainchild Beaver, the Buc-ee's mascot, who will walk the parade route with fellow beloved mascot, the rodeo's Howdy. Fans can line up and wave to Aplin and Beaver on parade day on Saturday, February 24.

A tradition since 1938, it marks the beginning of rodeo season and celebrates Texas and Western heritage.

