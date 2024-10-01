Midtown's Gazebo Seafood House shut down by Houston Health Dept. after allegedly reopening illegally

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new seafood spot in Midtown has been ordered to remain closed after failing an inspection on Monday morning, according to the Houston Health Department.

According to the health department, the restaurant failed a change of ownership inspection and is not approved to operate until it passes.

The restaurant was shut down by the health department last week for operating without a permit. Officials said an inspector observed critical violations that could contribute to a foodborne illness, such as "raw oysters being stored in a dirty mop sink with stagnant water."

Despite the closure, an ABC13 viewer reported that the restaurant was still open and serving food over the weekend.

While the department didn't catch the restaurant operating, they told ABC13 that if it reopens before passing inspection, it could face fines of up to $2,000 per violation, per day.