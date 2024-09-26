Gazebo Seafood House closes month after opening in Midtown Houston due to health department citation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new seafood joint in Houston's Midtown has already closed just a month after its grand opening, according to the Houston Health Department.

The health department told Eyewitness News that the health department began investigating after receiving reports of a foodborne illness.

HHD said the complaint came from a restaurant on 3015 Bagby Street, but inspectors said there's no valid permit for any food establishment to operate at the address.

According to HHD, the health department closed Gazebo Seafood House for operating without a food dealer's permit.

Officials said an inspector observed critical violations that could contribute to a foodborne illness, such as "raw oysters being stored in a dirty mop sink with stagnant water."

The highly anticipated seafood restaurant opened on Aug. 15, advertising innovative cajun flavors and expertly crafted cocktails.

Despite the closure prompted by the health department, the restaurant appears to be still taking reservations and online orders as of Thursday.

On Thursday, the establishment was still active on social media, posting videos encouraging customers to try the seafood.