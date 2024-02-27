2 Houstonians tied to deadly human smuggling, kidnapping scheme arrested in Mexico, FBI said

Two Houston-area suspects are on the run after eight others were arrested in connection to a major kidnapping for ransom scheme, FBI says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a monthslong search for a man and a woman accused of taking part in a kidnapping for ransom scheme, authorities said the duo was arrested on the other side of the border.

Lorie Lin Flowers and Santiago Hernandez Jr. were arrested in Michoacan, Mexico, according to the FBI.

Authorities said Flowers and Hernandez were wanted on federal charges for their alleged roles in the violent kidnapping of three people in Brookshire in March 2023.

In the March 18, 2023, case that they're accused of taking part in, federal officials said a human smuggling operation began in Eagle Pass with six migrants traveling to Houston in a truck when a group of cars chased and shot at them. According to charging documents, 11 armed suspects kidnapped three of the migrants and forced them into their vehicle along I-10 East in Waller County.

The FBI says three other victims were shot and left at the scene. The suspects allegedly held the kidnapping victims hostage at two Houston-area hotels, where they recorded the migrants being beaten. The videos were used as leverage to the victims' families when demanding ransom money.

In addition to Flowers and Hernandez's arrest, eight other suspects in the scheme were also arrested in August 2023. One suspect was killed during a raid to save three hostages, and two other suspects are juveniles.

According to the FBI, Flowers and Hernandez have an initial court appearance scheduled in Los Angeles, California.