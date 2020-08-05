Here's how you can land a job in the Third Ward this week paying $25 an hour

For nearly 20 years, the Breakfast Klub has been a staple in the Houston community. It's more than good food.
The owners explained it's about good community. "Times like this prove why we need to be in the business of building community because we need each other at all times," The Breakfast Klub steward Marcus Davis explained.
The Breakfast Klub and the company's other restaurant, the Reggae Hut, aren't in the Third Ward, but both staff people who live there, and they're looking to help even more.
Right now, both restaurants are looking to hire. "Everything from cooks to managers," Davis said.
Within the Third Ward, one of the largest employers is looking to hire even more. "We're not closed," Texas Southern University Interim President Kenneth Huewitt explained. "We are still open. We've stayed open. We're just doing things remotely."
There are more than 50 openings for Texas Southern University, and you don't need a college degree. If you get a job, it could help you get one though.
"We are working towards a program that will allow our employees to take some classes at a reduced rate," Huewitt said.
TSU leaders hope the jobs will make the Third Ward community stronger. "When you're in an area where everyone is so up on their neighborhood and those types of things, it's infectious," Huewitt explained.
Davis from The Breakfast Klub said Third Ward enthusiasm is why it loves being part of the community, and helping those during these tough times. "We're about the business of building community one grit at a time, and part of building that community is keeping people gainfully employed," Davis said.
If you're interested in working at the Breakfast Klub or Reggae Hut, just head into the restaurants to apply.
- The Breakfast Klub: 3711 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002
- Reggae Hut: 4814 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004
As for TSU, visit tsu.edu to apply.
There are other employers in the Third Ward area hiring. On Thursday, ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair.
All you have to do is head to ABC13's Facebook at 3 p.m. to participate.
There will be 35 immediate hire jobs on the line. Some of the positions include a University of Houston police corporal position paying upwards of $25 an hour, a dental assistant position paying $24 an hour, and auto and restaurant positions paying in range from $9 to $12 an hour.
If you're interested in previewing the positions in Thursday's virtual job fair, visit www.wrksolutions.com.
