HPD finds masked man shot to death, another man injured in Third Ward after shooting call

HPD is looking into the chain of events after a masked man was found shot to death and another man was found injured.

HPD is looking into the chain of events after a masked man was found shot to death and another man was found injured.

HPD is looking into the chain of events after a masked man was found shot to death and another man was found injured.

HPD is looking into the chain of events after a masked man was found shot to death and another man was found injured.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting in Third Ward late Friday evening that left one man dead and another fighting for his life.

Officials responded to the corner of MacGregor and Tierwester at an apartment complex just after 8 p.m. in response to a shots fired call.

Once they arrived, one victim was found shot in the arm and torso. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

SEE ALSO: Man may have been breaking into home when 14-year-old shot him to death, HCSO says

HPD said his condition is critical.

Officers were notified of a potential second victim at another nearby complex and found the man lying in the parking lot, shot to death.

According to investigators, they deemed this victim "suspicious" because he was found wearing a mask and was armed with a pistol.

According to officials, it is believed both men were shot at the same location before the first victim likely jumped a fence.

HPD said it remains unclear what led up to the shooting and the relationship, if any, between the two victims.

An investigation is ongoing.