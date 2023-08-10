HPD officer discusses need for law enforcement in ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, ABC13's Who's Hiring job fair focuses on opportunities with the Houston Police Department.

On Thursday, we're partnering with Workforce Solutions for our weekly job fair. During the virtual event, career advisors will take applications online and over the phone to match participants with jobs.

If you apply during the event, you could land an interview in days. We'll also have Ofc. Jennifer Harley, who worked in the Houston Police Department's recruiting division.

Harley will discuss Houston's population growth, the need for law enforcement, the next police academy class, and career options for officers.

We have a variety of immediate-hire jobs that are available. Some of the industries include education, human resources, architecture, and engineering.

You can apply for the jobs online or through the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

To view the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

You can watch on our website or wherever you stream ABC13.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.