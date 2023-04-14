ABC13 confirmed before the meeting that the agency is expected to extend applications for the board of managers until April 20.

TEA announces extension of applications for board of managers until April 20 at HISD board meeting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Education Agency shared an update at a district board meeting on Thursday for the first time since deciding to take over the Houston Independent School District.

According to the TEA media relations director, the presentation was about where the process stands and where they are regarding selecting a new board of managers.

The presentation was scheduled for an open session for community members to attend and listen in.

Many have been frustrated not to hear these matters from TEA Commissioner Mike Morath.

ABC13 confirmed he would not be the one giving the presentation. Instead, Steve Lecholop, the TEA deputy commissioner, will oversee governance.

As far as the board of managers goes, as of April 6, the original application deadline, the TEA says they had 374 total applicants, 345 of whom live within HISD boundaries, which is a requirement.

According to the TEA, 232 of those applications came from parents of current or former HISD students, and 238 who applied worked as a teacher and/or in a school system.

ABC13 confirmed with the TEA that they would continue accepting applications for the board of managers through April 20.

Also, something that was discussed during Thursday's meeting is a resolution where the board proposes that the TEA select one of two people to lead the transition from local governance to the TEA taking over.

The two men listed on the agenda are Alton Frailey, who retired as Katy ISD superintendent in 2016, and AJ Crabill, who was the conservator of TEA's takeover of DeSoto ISD in 2020.

