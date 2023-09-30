13 Investigates: Parents, students give new Houston ISD system mixed grade

Our 13 Investigates team is keeping in touch with Houston ISD families this school year to see how the New Education System is impacting them.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Every evening, Maria Morales said she asks her children about their day.

This year, she said she noticed her daughter growing increasingly stressed by changes at Pugh Elementary School, which is a part of the Houston Independent School District's New Education System (NES).

"I'm worried. Instead of helping them, we're going backwards. My child, both of them, are feeling some sort of pressure," Morales told 13 Investigates' Kevin Ozebek. "I don't think that this is what they need in order to be successful."

The NES model was implemented at dozens of campuses across Houston ISD this year to turn around struggling schools as part of a state takeover of the district.

Even though Pugh Elementary was an A-rated school last year, the district said its students feed into struggling middle and high schools. That's why it was included as part of NES, which requires teachers to use a new, standardized curriculum.

13 Investigates spoke with parents at two NES elementary schools, and although some of them said they welcome the more structured lessons for their children, others we spoke with said they're worried it will set their children behind.

"It's just not what I wanted for my kid in elementary school," Jessica Campos, whose daughter is a fifth grader at Pugh, said.

Duncan Klussmann, a longtime public school educator and University of Houston professor, said it is important to study the longterm impacts of NES.

"In one year, we're going to see higher state test scores. If people are using that as the gauge of success, I think people will run to the conclusion very quickly in one year, 'Oh look, this is a success. Look at their state test scores,'" Klussmann said. "But if we're going to look at the longterm, we really need to follow students through high school graduation and, really, for the next six years. What happens to students once they graduate from high school and then six years later? Do they complete a technical certificate? Do they go off to the military and have a successful experience? Do they get a two-year associates degree in four years? Do they get a four-year bachelor degree in six years? That's the longterm effect."

Tonight on Eyewitness News at 10, 13 Investigates looks at differing parental views with a month into NES model. We speak with a parent who is enthusiastically behind the concept, while we get a glimpse from a child's perspective about her struggles with it. In addition, an expert offers the things families and the district need to look for other than test scores to gauge the success of the stringent system.

For updates on this story, follow Kevin Ozebek on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact 13 Investigates

Have a tip? A problem to solve? Send a tip below. If you don't have a photo or document to include, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)