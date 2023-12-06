HISD releases accountability scores, findings reveal number of schools failing

Several schools in the Houston Independent School District are expected to fail under the new Texas Education Agency rating system.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, Houston ISD released A through F accountability scores for the district's public schools.

This follows a judge's decision to block the Texas Education Agency from doing so.

The video above is from a previous report.

HISD officials used the same methodology, and this year's new formula the TEA would use, which some districts cited would send scores plummeting.

The findings show that a total of 111 schools in HISD were given a D or F grade; 64 schools were given a C; 58 were given a B; and just 35 were rated an A.

The Houston Chronicle reports a trial remains set for Feb. 12, which will decide whether the TEA will be allowed to release the grades.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.