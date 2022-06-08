pay raise

SkyEye captures video of HISD transportation workers protesting for better pay

EMBED <>More Videos

HISD transportation workers protest better pay

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD transportation workers protested Wednesday morning for better pay outside an administration building.

SkyEye captured video of the demonstration outside Hattie Mae White Building on West 18th Street.

The People's Choice Association Union released a statement Monday, urging employees to show up on Wednesday to create change.

"Our members are outraged at the district's proposal for a minimal raise for the transportation employees! This protest is your last opportunity to stand up, speak up, and to show the district that all employees matter!... If you don't show up and stand up, stop gossiping and complaining in the breakrooms because you allowed the district to treat you like it does!"

Multiple demonstrators were seen holding signs that read "Better pay."

This comes a day after the district's last day of classes for the 2021-22 school year.

It is believed the workers receieved some sort of pay raise but that number has not yet been confirmed.

ABC13 reached out to the district for comment and officials said they would look into the matter.

HISD trustees have weeks left to figure out the district's budget for next year. An outside audit shows $300 million in federal grant money that hasn't been spent.

Last month, Superintendent Millard House II announced his plan to increase all teachers' pay by 6.75%

It would be the first substantial raise HISD teachers have had in years, and, according to the district, some could see increases up to $20,000 with added stipends.

This, however, leaves transportation workers out.

SEE RELATED STORY: HISD school board discussing possible layoffs and teacher raises
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehoustonpay raisehouston isdprotestbusmoneyhisdstrikebus driverfinance
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PAY RAISE
Deadline looms for Houston janitors asking $15 an hour in new contract
Humble ISD raises starting teacher salary ahead of 2022-23 school year
Houston janitors fight for an increase in hourly pay
New study sheds light on 2022 cost-of-living crisis
TOP STORIES
18-year-old dies after car was shot at while driving on Tidwell
Baytown man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met online
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, sheriff's office says
2 Katy brothers are latest Houston-area arrests in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Houston catches a fever by the weekend
Dashcam video shows deputy save choking girl in busy Dallas traffic
LIVE: Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims testify in Congress
Show More
Target is ramping up discounts. Here's why
Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's house: court
Woman shot in the face when gunman fired into crowd in NE Houston
Family finds closure as woman missing for 38 years confirmed dead
5-year-old nearly crossed freeway until woman saved her, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News