HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD transportation workers protested Wednesday morning for better pay outside an administration building.
SkyEye captured video of the demonstration outside Hattie Mae White Building on West 18th Street.
The People's Choice Association Union released a statement Monday, urging employees to show up on Wednesday to create change.
"Our members are outraged at the district's proposal for a minimal raise for the transportation employees! This protest is your last opportunity to stand up, speak up, and to show the district that all employees matter!... If you don't show up and stand up, stop gossiping and complaining in the breakrooms because you allowed the district to treat you like it does!"
Multiple demonstrators were seen holding signs that read "Better pay."
This comes a day after the district's last day of classes for the 2021-22 school year.
It is believed the workers receieved some sort of pay raise but that number has not yet been confirmed.
ABC13 reached out to the district for comment and officials said they would look into the matter.
HISD trustees have weeks left to figure out the district's budget for next year. An outside audit shows $300 million in federal grant money that hasn't been spent.
Last month, Superintendent Millard House II announced his plan to increase all teachers' pay by 6.75%
It would be the first substantial raise HISD teachers have had in years, and, according to the district, some could see increases up to $20,000 with added stipends.
This, however, leaves transportation workers out.
SEE RELATED STORY: HISD school board discussing possible layoffs and teacher raises
SkyEye captures video of HISD transportation workers protesting for better pay
PAY RAISE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News