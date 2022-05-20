IRS

IRS conducting criminal investigation at Uptown Houston office building

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There was a large police presence outside of an office building in Uptown Houston on Friday.

ABC13 cameras captured multiple law enforcement vehicles and agents outside 3009 Post Oak Boulevard.

Houston field office FBI agents at the scene confirmed that the IRS field investigations team was conducting a court-ordered criminal investigation at the building.

IRS officials were not able to confirm what entity they were there to investigate, but did say that no arrests had been made.

According to Ramsey Covington, special agent in charge of IRS field investigations, officials began their operation around 10 a.m. Friday.

Several businesses have offices at 3009 Post Oak Boulevard, including Alliantgroup and Wolters Kluwer, as noted on the building signage, as well as others.
