Houston to introduce new office for human trafficking and domestic violence

Turner scheduled his 3 p.m. COVID-19 update Monday to include the introduction of a new office targeting these two community issues.
You can view the announcement during a stream in this post.
The mayor's briefing comes fresh off a week with the Labor Day weekend, the start of Houston ISD's classes, and Turner allowing special, large-scale events to resume with strict guidelines.
Over the weekend, the city's health department also introduced an element in reporting the latest cases by showing how many of them were from tests within the last 14 days.
We report 697* cases of #COVID19 today, bringing #Houston’s total to 68,913. *Of the 697 cases reported today, 15% (104) have specimen collection dates within the last 14 days. (1/3)#hounews #BetterTogether #WashHands #MaskUpHou #SocialDistance #GetTested #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/BnQpegnjNu— Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) September 13, 2020