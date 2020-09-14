Houston to introduce new office for human trafficking and domestic violence

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With pandemic mitigation an unfortunate part of the city's routine, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is also focusing on a forgotten epidemic: human trafficking and domestic violence.Turner scheduled his 3 p.m. COVID-19 update Monday to include the introduction of a new office targeting these two community issues.The mayor's briefing comes fresh off a week with the Labor Day weekend, the start of Houston ISD's classes, and Turner allowing special, large-scale events to resume with strict guidelines.Over the weekend, the city's health department also introduced an element in reporting the latest cases by showing how many of them were from tests within the last 14 days.