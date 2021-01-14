3 dead in separate violence within 4 hours across the city

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least three people died Thursday in separate incidents across the city between 7 a.m. and noon, police said.A woman who's believed to have been homeless was stabbed to death in the 1700 block of Morris Street on Houston's north side. Officers found the woman's body in the street around 7:10 a.m. with multiple stab wounds. While police were investigating the incident, a man approached officers and said he was the attacker, according to Houston police. The man appeared to be under the influence of PCP, investigators said.Just over two hours later, police were called to a report of a man who was found shot inside his car. It happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 6000 block of Rookin Street in southwest Houston. The victim had two gunshot wounds to his chest, police said. Investigators believe the man was shot inside the car, but didn't have any indication on what led to the shooting or who was involved.Less than an hour later and less than a mile away from the Rookin Street incident, a man was found shot to death inside an apartment complex. It happened in the 6500 block of Hillcroft Avenue.Elsewhere, two people died in what's believed to be a murder-suicide at a Texas City apartment complex. The bodies of a man and woman were found inside an apartment Thursday morning in the 8800 block of Emmett Lowry Expressway. It wasn't clear what exactly happened or which victim was responsible for the deaths.More than 400 people were murdered in the city of Houston in 2020, a spike of at least 42% compared to 2019 and 100 more than the violence of 2015 and 2016, when the city experienced 300 murders.Murders have happened across the city, according to a recent ABC13 analysis that shows no area is immune from crime.