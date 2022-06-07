HPD investigating man's death at SE Houston fire station where he was taken after shooting

The police department tweeted details at about 5:15 p.m. of the shooting scene in the 4900 block of Doolittle, which is located just off the South I-610 Loop, where HPD's Southeast Patrol officers responded.
"Adult male was transported by private vehicle to an area fire station. Male is deceased at the fire station," HPD tweeted.
Police provided no further details beyond what was posted in the tweet.
Southeast officers are at a shooting scene 4900 Doolittle. Adult male was transported by private vehicle to an area fire station. Male is deceased at the fire station. 202 pic.twitter.com/KSuOvUlTG9— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 7, 2022
HPD's tweet showed officers in front of the fire station and crime scene tape blocking the Doolittle neighborhood.
SkyEye also flew over the neighborhood where multiple patrol vehicles were spotted.
