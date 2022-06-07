homicide investigation

HPD investigating man's death at SE Houston fire station where he was taken after shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have investigators at multiple scenes on the city's southeast side, including a fire station where a man was driven to and died after a shooting Tuesday.

The police department tweeted details at about 5:15 p.m. of the shooting scene in the 4900 block of Doolittle, which is located just off the South I-610 Loop, where HPD's Southeast Patrol officers responded.

"Adult male was transported by private vehicle to an area fire station. Male is deceased at the fire station," HPD tweeted.

Police provided no further details beyond what was posted in the tweet.



HPD's tweet showed officers in front of the fire station and crime scene tape blocking the Doolittle neighborhood.

SkyEye also flew over the neighborhood where multiple patrol vehicles were spotted.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article or on ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.
