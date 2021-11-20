Houston's most spectacular winter light shows dazzle for the holidays

HOUSTON, Texas -- The cool temps, the pumpkin spice, the Christmas decorations -- the holidays are here. That means it's the perfect time to don a winter coat and stroll through some dazzling, sparkling holiday light displays around town.
From cosmic Christmas at Space Center Houston to a wild affair at the Houston Zoo to a wondrous spectacle at Houston Botanic Garden, these events are sure to light up Yuletime.
Dasher's Lightshow
Formerly Rudolph's Lightshow (all the reindeer will get a turn helming this), this drive-thru light show includes light tunnels, snowmen and acres of land. These lights will also be merrily synced to your favorite holiday tunes. Runs through December 31.
Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston
Space Center Houston's holiday light extravaganza returns for its third year with exciting new wonders. Guests will experience two high-tech, kinetic light shows where dozens of suspended lights move in precise choreographed sequences to music above the Main Plaza. Runs through January 2.
And that's not all of the fun this holiday season! For 10 more family events, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
