holiday lights

Houston's most spectacular winter light shows dazzle for the holidays

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston's most spectacular winter light shows dazzle

HOUSTON, Texas -- The cool temps, the pumpkin spice, the Christmas decorations -- the holidays are here. That means it's the perfect time to don a winter coat and stroll through some dazzling, sparkling holiday light displays around town.

From cosmic Christmas at Space Center Houston to a wild affair at the Houston Zoo to a wondrous spectacle at Houston Botanic Garden, these events are sure to light up Yuletime.

Dasher's Lightshow
Formerly Rudolph's Lightshow (all the reindeer will get a turn helming this), this drive-thru light show includes light tunnels, snowmen and acres of land. These lights will also be merrily synced to your favorite holiday tunes. Runs through December 31.

Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston

Space Center Houston's holiday light extravaganza returns for its third year with exciting new wonders. Guests will experience two high-tech, kinetic light shows where dozens of suspended lights move in precise choreographed sequences to music above the Main Plaza. Runs through January 2.

And that's not all of the fun this holiday season! For 10 more family events, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonholiday lightsholidaychristmaseventshouston culturemapculturemap
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Make plans for Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular 2021
'The Light Park' returns to waterparks in Spring and in Katy
Christmas in the Park is a holiday wonderland in the Bay Area
ABC13's favorite holiday light displays
TOP STORIES
Parents say youth football team was kicked out for being 'too good'
UH linebacker hospitalized after taking hit during game
Mother of murdered Houston trans woman hopes for justice
Nice fall weather will continue through Saturday
Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths
177 lawsuits filed two weeks after deadly Astroworld tragedy
1 Air Force pilot dead, 2 injured, after Texas runway mishap
Show More
Turpin children still 'living in squalor' 4 years after rescue
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha shootings
Study shows disparities in access to affordable health care
Major long-term closures at 610 and 288 interchange about to start
Houston ranks high in best cities for remote workers
More TOP STORIES News