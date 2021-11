Houston's most spectacular winter light shows dazzle for the holidays

HOUSTON, Texas -- The cool temps, the pumpkin spice, the Christmas decorations -- the holidays are here. That means it's the perfect time to don a winter coat and stroll through some dazzling, sparkling holiday light displays around town.From cosmic Christmas at Space Center Houston to a wild affair at the Houston Zoo to a wondrous spectacle at Houston Botanic Garden, these events are sure to light up Yuletime.Formerly Rudolph's Lightshow (all the reindeer will get a turn helming this), this drive-thru light show includes light tunnels, snowmen and acres of land. These lights will also be merrily synced to your favorite holiday tunes. Runs through December 31.Space Center Houston's holiday light extravaganza returns for its third year with exciting new wonders. Guests will experience two high-tech, kinetic light shows where dozens of suspended lights move in precise choreographed sequences to music above the Main Plaza. Runs through January 2.