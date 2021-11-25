donations

H-E-B leader gifts $5 million to historic Houston-area university for future students

HOUSTON, Texas -- The leader of the Lone Star State's beloved H-E-B has bestowed a monumental gift upon a historic Houston-area university.

On Nov. 17, Prairie View A&M University announced that H-E-B chairman Charles Butt - one of America's favorite CEOs and member of one of Texas' richest families - donated $5 million to create Founders Scholarships for incoming PVAMU students.

"The $5 million gift will provide a permanent endowment to support students today and in the coming years," a release noted. "Initially generating approximately $200,000 a year for scholarships, the fund will grow significantly in coming years, making even more available to support students."

