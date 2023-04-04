A Houston woman was found dead after being involved in a gunfight at an apartment parking lot on Leonora Street, according to police.

Woman found dead after gunfight outside apartment in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found dead after a shootout broke out at an apartment complex in southeast Houston, according to police.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at the Leonora Apartments on Tuesday at 3:09 a.m.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman in her 30s dead in the parking lot.

Investigators said the woman was involved in a gunfight where at least a dozen shots were fired.

The woman was shot and died at the scene, according to first responders.

"There's evidence to support that gunfire was going back and forth," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

Although details are limited, authorities said they recovered a gun at the scene.

Police say they do not have information on the suspect(s), and it is unclear what led to the shootout.