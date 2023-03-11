4 people hospitalized after shootout at large party in southeast Houston, police say

Two security guards are among four people who were hospitalized after a shooting at a large party in southeast Houston, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people were hospitalized after gunfire erupted at a large Caribbean-themed party in southeast Houston, according to police.

Investigators said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. on Saturday at 4900 Fuqua Street during a party with about 200 people in attendance.

There are actually two shooting scenes, one in the parking lot and the other on the street.

Houston police said two security guards were asking people to leave when the party was over. At some point, they got into some kind of argument with two of the partygoers.

The argument escalated to shots being fired between the two suspects and the security guards, police say.

Both security guards were struck and transported to the hospital.

A third victim came to pick up his girlfriend amid the shootout, according to police. He reportedly exchanged gunfire with the suspects and fled down the street in his vehicle.

Police say the suspects chased him down Fuqua Street and shot the man. When officers arrived, they performed first aid on the security guards and the man who was shot down the road, according to police.

"So right now, we have a total of four individuals shot. We have two security guards, one individual who was coming to pick up his girlfriend that is shot down the road, and then we have another individual who showed up with his wife at the hospital. He says he was at the party and struck by the gunfire," HPD Asst. Chief Thomas Hardin said.

ABC13 spoke with Security Guard Dominic Gonzalez, who witnessed the chaos break out, saying it all happened so fast.

"Literally, it was like a blink of an eye. It started off as an altercation, an altercation led to this," Gonzalez said. "I"m a little overwhelmed, but more grateful that I'm able to go home to my family - my daughter, my girlfriend, everybody that loves me, and I love that."

Investigators said the four victims are in various conditions, and a few will likely need surgery, but they are all expected to survive.

"The only suspect information I have now is two black males. One was wearing all black, the other was wearing a yellow camouflage ski mask," Hardin said. "When you have a large party, and you have people shooting indiscriminately into a large group, the likelihood of more people getting hit is higher.

