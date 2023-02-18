Cars line up hours before Houston's 3rd 'No questions asked' gun buyback event at Deussen Park

Cars can be seen lining up at the entrance of Deussen Park three hours before the start of Harris County's third "no questions asked" gun buyback event.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County will hold its third gun buyback event Saturday morning at Deussen Park in the Summerwood neighborhood, with the goal of reducing violent crime across the area.

The turnout has exceeded expectations in the past, and officials told Eyewitness News they expect a good turnout again. Cars could be seen lining up at the entrance of the park three hours before the start of Saturday's event.

This time around, the process should be more efficient with more staff on-hand and a larger location. Officials said they collected 845 firearms from the first event in Third Ward and 1,208 during the second event in Alief.

13 Investigates look at the data from our ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker to see if these gun buyback events had any impact on gun violence. It showed that since the first two events, violent crime had gone down in both Third Ward and Alief.

The first two events took place in high-crime neighborhoods, but the third is not. ABC13 asked officials about the change. Leaders said they wanted to get outside the city and into the county, where people might have more unwanted guns they're looking to get rid of.

Participants can exchange their firearms, no questions asked, for gift cards ranging in value depending on the type of gun. Ghost guns will not be accepted this time around.

Here's how much money you'll get on a gift card for each item:

Broken gun: $50

Rifle or shotgun: $100

Handgun: $150

Fully-automatic rifle: $200

The program is part of One Safe Houston, which is a $45 million crime incentive. Of that money, $1 million will go toward gift cards to people who return their guns.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Deussen Park, located at 12303 Sonnier St.

