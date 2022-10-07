Houston to host 2nd 'no questions asked' gun buyback event this weekend

Do you have unwanted firearms? Need some extra cash? Houston is hosting its second gun buyback event tomorrow, but this time, there are some new rules.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Do you have firearms you no longer want? Houston is holding another "no questions asked" gun buyback event this weekend.

More than 800 weapons were collected during the city's inaugural buyback in July.

In exchange, $100,000 worth of gift cards were handed out to those who brought guns.

The next buyback event will be held Saturday morning at the Metro Westchase Park and Ride in Alief, located at 11050 Harwin Drive.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

Some things will be different this time.

No privately manufactured "ghost guns," or 3D printed guns, will be accepted.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner previously told ABC13 during July's event, people 3D printed or made guns specifically for the gun buyback program, so this time, that won't be an option.

There is a 25 firearm limit per vehicle onsite. Anyone with more firearms to trade in will need to make separate arrangements by sending an email to COH_POLICING_REFORM@HOUSTONTX.GOV.

Anyone who received a priority voucher during the July event will be moved to the front of the line.

This time, city leaders say there will be multiple lanes available to accommodate more cars.

Here's how much money you could get for your guns:

Non-functioning firearm - $50

Shotgun or rifle (hunting) - $100

Revolver, semi-automatic handgun - $150

Rifle, semi-automatic - $200

Participants are being asked to store their firearms in the trunk of their vehicle and stay in their vehicle at all times.

Houston police officers at the event will open your trunk and retrieve the weapons.

Before arriving at the collection site, unload your gun if you can safely do so.

For more information on the buyback event, visit houstontx.gov/onesafehouston/.

