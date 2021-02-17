Weather

Jersey Village brewery helps those without power or water

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Senate Avenue Brewing Company is used to making beer. But this week they have turned into a place for families to warm up, fill up on hot food, get boiled water, and find some comfort and joy.

The Jersey Village brewery has opened its doors to distribute hot meals for anyone who needs one. They are also using their brewing equipment to boil water for families who don't have any at home.

They've even set up an area for kids to play and relax after a very long couple of days.

Senate Avenue Brewing Company will be open for families as long as they're needed. They'll post the latest info on their Facebook and Instagram pages. You can also learn more about them on their website.
