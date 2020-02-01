Reward offered for Houston fugitive wanted for child trafficking

The DPS added 20-year-old Willie James Brumfield to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list.
They are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to his capture.
Police say Brumfield is wanted for trafficking of a child, compelling prostitution, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention.
Brumfield has been wanted since March 2018, and his last known address was in Houston.
Authorities say he is known to visit areas on Houston's west side, as well as areas in northeastern Fort Bend County.
He also has ties to New Orleans.
Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering an additional award of up to $5,000 for information leading to his charging or arrest.
Authorities say Brumfield is 6'2" and weighs about 145 lbs. You can view his full wanted bulletin at dps.texas.gov.
You can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) to submit a tip.
You can also submit a web tip through the DPS website or on Facebook.
All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.