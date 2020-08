Houston Food Bank needs volunteers at new warehouse on north side

EMBED >More News Videos Alex Bregman spent his Good Friday giving back to those in need during the pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Food Bank has a new warehouse to meet the increasing need they say they're seeing during the COVID-19 pandemic."We're rocking and rolling. We have product coming in and product coming out," says Chief Strategy Officer Regi Young.The food bank rented a 128,000-square-foot warehouse on Knobcrest, just north of the Beltway near I-45, in north Houston. Food Bank staff tell ABC13 this new warehouse will help alleviate the stress and demand at their main warehouse."This warehouse is going to allow us to provide more food resources out into the community and try to meet the need that's been created by COVID-19 and the economy," says Young.The new warehouse will mostly be used for mobile distributions and home deliveries.The food bank is also hosting volunteers at the location to help build home delivery kits and disaster boxes. You can volunteer on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in two shifts. Head to the Houston Food Bank website to sign up to volunteer.