Food & Drink

Houston Food Bank needs volunteers at new warehouse on north side

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Food Bank has a new warehouse to meet the increasing need they say they're seeing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're rocking and rolling. We have product coming in and product coming out," says Chief Strategy Officer Regi Young.

The food bank rented a 128,000-square-foot warehouse on Knobcrest, just north of the Beltway near I-45, in north Houston. Food Bank staff tell ABC13 this new warehouse will help alleviate the stress and demand at their main warehouse.

"This warehouse is going to allow us to provide more food resources out into the community and try to meet the need that's been created by COVID-19 and the economy," says Young.

The new warehouse will mostly be used for mobile distributions and home deliveries.

The food bank is also hosting volunteers at the location to help build home delivery kits and disaster boxes. You can volunteer on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in two shifts. Head to the Houston Food Bank website to sign up to volunteer.

Alex Bregman launches $1 million food drive to feed Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Alex Bregman spent his Good Friday giving back to those in need during the pandemic



Houston Restaurant Weeks returns with take-out and delivery options
EMBED More News Videos

This year, local restaurants need support more than ever before. Houston Restaurant Weeks is officially back this year - with new take-out and delivery options!



Houston Food Bank in urgent need of donations
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Food Bank says the COVID-19 emergency has created an urgent need for meals. You can text ABC13 to 41444 to help.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfood bank
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens drown after saving 5-year-old girl from Trinity River
Marine from Cypress feared dead after training accident
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M
Mother of 3 shot and killed in home invasion
Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday
What could learning be like during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Man with dementia found dead at METRO bus stop
Show More
Thousands of contact tracing cases tossed over testing delays
Federal judge gives emotional statement on her son's murder
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Galveston County deputy dead at age 68
More TOP STORIES News