Houston Food Bank in urgent need of donations

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- The Houston Food Bank is in urgent need of help amid the COVID-19 crisis.Houston's food bank is the largest in the country and says the need for meals is even greater now than it was after Hurricane Harvey.But in order to serve those meals, Houston Food Bank says it is in need of monetary donations, food safety supplies and more volunteers.ABC13 is teaming up with Houston Food Bank to help raise funds during this critical time."Normally after a hurricane, we would receive donations from all over the country," said Brian Greene, president and CEO of Houston Food Bank. "That's not what we're going to see because they have their own problems to deal with. We're seeing longer lines at distribution sites than we saw after Harvey. There actually seems to be more economic impact, more households that are impacted because of the closures."We've made it easy for you to help. If you would like to, and you can choose how much you'd like to give.For every single dollar given, that's three meals donated to someone in need.