Coronavirus

Houston Food Bank in urgent need of donations

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- The Houston Food Bank is in urgent need of help amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Houston's food bank is the largest in the country and says the need for meals is even greater now than it was after Hurricane Harvey.

Click here to donate to Houston Food Bank

But in order to serve those meals, Houston Food Bank says it is in need of monetary donations, food safety supplies and more volunteers.

RELATED: Houston Food Bank needs volunteers to pack quarantine food kits

ABC13 is teaming up with Houston Food Bank to help raise funds during this critical time.

"Normally after a hurricane, we would receive donations from all over the country," said Brian Greene, president and CEO of Houston Food Bank. "That's not what we're going to see because they have their own problems to deal with. We're seeing longer lines at distribution sites than we saw after Harvey. There actually seems to be more economic impact, more households that are impacted because of the closures."

We've made it easy for you to help. If you would like to make a donation to Houston Food Bank, text ABC13 to 41444, and you can choose how much you'd like to give.

For every single dollar given, that's three meals donated to someone in need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonfoodcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How teens are coping with COVID-19
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Show More
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
More TOP STORIES News