Firefighter transported to hospital for dehydration during NW Houston apartment fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A firefighter had to be taken to a hospital for dehydration after helping put out a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Houston.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the fire at 3233 Mangum Road near West 34th around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

In an update just before 4 a.m., they said the fire had been extinguished.

Officials said a building with five units was impacted -- four units had fire damage and one unit had smoke and water damage.

No residents were injured and were all able to self-evacuate, HFD said.

One firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for dehydration. Video from the scene showed the firefighter on a stretcher.

Officials were still investigating what sparked the flames.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the displaced residents.