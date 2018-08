A Houston firefighter accused of indecency with a child was ordered to stay away from all children while he's out on bond.Eric Rivera appeared in court on Tuesday.Prosecutors say a 16-year-old girl told employees at a children's care center that Rivera had been touching her inappropriately for years.She said she endured the touching because she didn't want the same thing to happen to her sister.Rivera has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.