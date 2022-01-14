Person pulled from Buffalo Bayou during swift water rescue near downtown Houston, HFD says

The initial call came in to authorities shortly before 11 a.m. EMS crews responded to James Bute Park, near McKee and Burnett Street.
@HoustonFire is on scene near McKee and Burnett St. at Buffalo Bayou, after receiving reports of a swift water rescue. One civilian has been rescued. @HoustonFire rescue team are actively deploying boats to ensure no other victims are in the water. PIO on scene. @FireChiefofHFD— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) January 14, 2022
A spokesperson with the Houston Fire Department says a homeless woman was rescued. She told officials there may be a second person in the water as well.
A boat was launched for a search of the area. So far, no other victims have been located.