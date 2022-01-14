water rescue

Person pulled from Buffalo Bayou during swift water rescue near downtown Houston, HFD says

EMBED <>More Videos

HFD pulls woman from Buffalo Bayou near downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Fire Department launched a boat to search for a person possibly in Buffalo Bayou after a homeless woman was pulled from the water Friday.

The initial call came in to authorities shortly before 11 a.m. EMS crews responded to James Bute Park, near McKee and Burnett Street.



A spokesperson with the Houston Fire Department says a homeless woman was rescued. She told officials there may be a second person in the water as well.


A boat was launched for a search of the area. So far, no other victims have been located.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston fire departmentwater rescuerescue
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Coast Guard ends search for cruise ship passenger who went overboard
Woman pulled from car near brink of Niagara Falls dies
Coast Guard rescues 4 from capsized vessel near Port Isabel, Texas
Coast Guard rescues 5 people from sinking boat near Freeport
TOP STORIES
FBI now offering 'technical assistance' in Astroworld investigation
Robbery suspect accused of sparking chase arrested
Man accused of stabbing pregnant wife, attempting to set her on fire
Strong cold front brings chilly and breezy conditions this weekend
Mother and 5-year-old safe after hours-long SWAT standoff
Who benefits from Navient student loan settlement?
Texas attorney general ordered to release records tied to Jan. 6 rally
Show More
2 women found shot in Fifth Ward
Is the end of the pandemic near?
More than $10M of PPE left in the rain in CA county
Britney Spears responds to her sister's tell-all book, interview
CFISD trustee acknowledged he could've chosen his words wisely
More TOP STORIES News