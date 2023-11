No injuries reported as firefighters battle warehouse fire in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Fire Department is battling a warehouse fire in southwest Houston.

Firefighters responded at about 10:30 a.m. Monday to the 12600 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire department is advising people to avoid the area.

