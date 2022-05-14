drunk driving

DWI suspect slams into Houston Fire Department truck on West Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A DWI suspect is in custody after crashing into a Houston Fire Department truck early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. The fire truck was blocking lanes on the West Loop at Woodway, working a major accident, when the driver slammed into the side of the fire truck.

There were no reported injuries.

The driver was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated.
